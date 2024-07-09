Musician and scandalmonger Courtney Love turns 60

Never got over it

The memory of Cobain still dominates the singer's life to this day, and their relationship with their daughter Frances Bean, born in 1992, is considered complicated. "If he came back now, I would have to kill him for what he did to us." Her life has moved on, of course, but she never quite got over Cobain, says Love. "I've had great loves since Kurt. I probably should have remarried too. But I just couldn't put my little crown and my dress from back then in a box and become a Ms. Somebody-who-was-once-Courtney-Love," says the singer. "There's shock, lamentation, abandonment, remembrance, huge swings of emotion, fake smiles, ugly crying. I've felt like I've gotten over it several times, and then it came back a few years later. You're over it when you're over it, which is probably never."