Very powerful hybrid
MG3: Is the small car cheap or inexpensive?
The MG3 Hybrid+ costs less than 20,000 euros, and with data that is roughly equivalent to that of the VW Polo GTI, which is almost twice as expensive. A bargain? "Krone" motoring editor Stephan Schätzl explains - here in the video driving report.
In a nutshell: if two cars are a good four meters long and have around 200 hp, that doesn't mean they have much in common. The VW Polo GTI is a sophisticated hot hatch and a joy to drive, while the MG3 is a small hybrid car that appeals to people who would like to drive a small full hybrid but find the Toyota Yaris too expensive.
At 4.11 meters in length, the MG3 offers five seats, 293 liters of trunk space and a drive with 194 hp system output. This is generated by combining a 102 hp four-cylinder engine with a 100 kW/136 hp electric motor and transmitted to the front wheels via a three-speed automatic transmission. The system's battery is relatively large at 1.83 kWh, which keeps the proportion of electrically driven distance quite high. MG specifies a WLTP consumption of 4.4 l/100 km; in reality, it will be around five if you don't drive on the highway.
The possible driving performance is unlikely to be exhausted because the combustion engine tends to howl incoherently without any way of reconciling this with a perceived acceleration. This does not mean that the MG3 is actually lame - it officially sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in 8.0 seconds - only that it feels sluggish and does not encourage a sporty driving style. Top speed 170 km/h. With a gentle foot on the accelerator, it is pleasantly smooth, but the question is why you need such a high system output.
Not only is there an abundance of power, but also equipment, which is surprising given the attractively designed but largely hard plastic interior. The digital speedometer and the central 10.25-inch touchscreen are standard, as are the navigation system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, four USB ports, automatic air conditioning, automatic windows all round, rear parking sensors and even some assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control with (not very well functioning) lane departure warning. For basics such as the rear window wiper, however, you have to choose the next higher equipment level (plus 1500 euros), and all paint colors other than white cost 650 euros extra.
The top equipment level for 22,990 euros really does include everything (except for one color other than white), including blind spot/lane change/cross traffic assist, leatherette seats, LED headlights, rain sensor, automatically folding and heated exterior mirrors, etc. You have to accept that the plastic in the interior is extremely smelly. It remains to be seen how long it will take for the intense, unpleasant smell to subside.
Driving citation
The MG3 Hybrid+ offers a lot of car for the money. The question is whether all this is really necessary or whether you would be better served with less engine power, a combustion engine and an overall higher-quality appearance. And we'll quickly forget the comparison with the VW Polo GTI.
Why?
Relatively inexpensive for a full hybrid
Good driving performance
Lively appearance
Why not?
Very smelly interior
Unharmonious driving experience
Or perhaps ...
... Skoda Fabia, Dacia Sandero, Toyota Yaris, Mazda2
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
