MG3: Is the small car cheap or inexpensive?

The possible driving performance is unlikely to be exhausted because the combustion engine tends to howl incoherently without any way of reconciling this with a perceived acceleration. This does not mean that the MG3 is actually lame - it officially sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in 8.0 seconds - only that it feels sluggish and does not encourage a sporty driving style. Top speed 170 km/h. With a gentle foot on the accelerator, it is pleasantly smooth, but the question is why you need such a high system output.