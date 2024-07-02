S-Link planners: “Supply creates demand”

Proponents and opponents are currently throwing their arguments into the ring in order to win the citizens over to their side before the consultation. On Tuesday, the S-Link planning company presented the latest traffic figures and revealed the potential. The main branch from Bürmoos to Hallein alone could save 120,000 car kilometers per day. With the side branches such as the Messebahn or Stieglbahn, it could be even more - if the people of Salzburg also switch to public transport. "A good service also creates demand for it," says project manager Albert Greinmeister. One example is the expansion of the S3 in the south of the city. Passenger numbers there have increased by almost 500 percent following the upgrade.