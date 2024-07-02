Salzburg's mini-subway
S-Link planners: “Supply creates demand”
Numerous data from Statistics Austria prove the necessity and potential of the underground extension of the Salzburger Lokalbahn to those responsible for the S-Link planning company.
It will be one of the dominant topics in local politics until the winter: the underground extension of the Salzburger Lokalbahn through the provincial capital to Hallein. On November 10, citizens from the city of Salzburg, Flachgau and Tennengau will be able to vote on the project.
Proponents and opponents are currently throwing their arguments into the ring in order to win the citizens over to their side before the consultation. On Tuesday, the S-Link planning company presented the latest traffic figures and revealed the potential. The main branch from Bürmoos to Hallein alone could save 120,000 car kilometers per day. With the side branches such as the Messebahn or Stieglbahn, it could be even more - if the people of Salzburg also switch to public transport. "A good service also creates demand for it," says project manager Albert Greinmeister. One example is the expansion of the S3 in the south of the city. Passenger numbers there have increased by almost 500 percent following the upgrade.
The city alone has 50,000 commuters from the 60 surrounding municipalities. A further 18,000 commute out to the surrounding communities for work or school. In addition to the local line itself, all feeder lines to the stations and much more must be adapted to the main artery.
There is currently a public transport share of 15 percent in the greater Salzburg area. This could be increased to a maximum of 20 percent without the extension. With the S-Link main route, 24 percent would be possible. In comparison, the Swiss city of Bern has a share of 32 percent. In Salzburg, around 30 percent would be possible by 2040. This would be important in order to achieve the climate targets that have been set.
Opponents of the project always argue that the extension is too expensive and would achieve too little. They continue to rely on above-ground and therefore cheaper options.
