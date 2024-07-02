State of Carinthia declares war on the legal jungle

Carinthian climate law called for

Last but not least, Provincial Councillor Sara Schaar presented the opinion of the Climate Council on the Carinthian climate agenda: civilian representatives have looked at the measures and are now calling on politicians to develop indicators to better measure their effectiveness. "The biggest challenges in Carinthia are traffic and land consumption," says Schaar. In any case, the steering group's recommendations will be passed on in order to revise the climate strategy in the fall. Schaar also mentioned that the Climate Council is proposing a Carinthian climate law as long as there is no federal law in this area.