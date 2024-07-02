“Megatrend”: AI boom boosts listed companies

Europe only in the "second league" when it comes to AI

However, it is mainly US companies that are benefiting from the enthusiasm of many investors for AI. Only a few European companies are currently playing a significant role. These include the Dutch chip supplier ASML, the German software group SAP and the British chip designer Arm. They were all able to make up significant ground in some cases and have a combined market capitalization of 812 billion US dollars. However, they are up against 18 tech giants from North America, which together are worth 16.5 trillion US dollars.