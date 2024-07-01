Penalty thriller
Tearful drama! Ronaldo misses a penalty and cries
Bitter tears for Cristiano Ronaldo! At 39 years and 147 days, the superstar would not only have secured the record for the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history - no, he would also have been Portugal's hero once again. But nothing came of it, because he missed the penalty against Slovenia in extra time of the round of 16. After the penalty shoot-out, however, he was still celebrating ...
It was in minute 105: Portugal were awarded a penalty. Ronaldo, who had previously missed a number of chances, took responsibility. The five-time world footballer stepped up to take the penalty and fired the ball into the right-hand corner. But Slovenian keeper Jan Oblak makes a sensational save - and Ronaldo sinks into tears.
Record-breaking Ronaldo
These are images that make history. Every single Portuguese player goes to Ronaldo to console him, but their attempts are in vain. The superstar cried bitter tears during the game.
Yet CR7 already holds plenty of records. No other player has played in six European Championship tournaments. With 14 goals, he is also the all-time top scorer at European Championships. He also appeared in 29 European Championship matches - more than anyone else. And in the end, Ronaldo scored his penalty in the shoot-out after all. All's well that ends well! Ronaldo remains in the tournament and still has the chance to become the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history - and to lead Portugal to the title once again.
