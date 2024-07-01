Tearful drama! Ronaldo misses a penalty and cries

Yet CR7 already holds plenty of records. No other player has played in six European Championship tournaments. With 14 goals, he is also the all-time top scorer at European Championships. He also appeared in 29 European Championship matches - more than anyone else. And in the end, Ronaldo scored his penalty in the shoot-out after all. All's well that ends well! Ronaldo remains in the tournament and still has the chance to become the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history - and to lead Portugal to the title once again.