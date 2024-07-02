European Championship
Austria vs. Turkey: “We are watching separately”
A couple from Oberalm are eagerly awaiting today's match. She: a passionate Turkey fan. He: absolutely for red-white-red. In a state of emergency, everything is different for a match like this.
The time has come at 9 pm: Austria versus Turkey, round of 16, European Football Championship. The whole country is eagerly awaiting the game. The fan zones are expecting an unprecedented rush. Those who are not at public viewings can enjoy the duel at a watch party.
"She doesn't want to watch with me"
Jochen Schreier and his girlfriend Feride Metin are also eagerly awaiting the game. But today everything is different for the couple. Because Jochen, an Austrian with Dutch roots, is clearly rooting for red-white-red today. Feride, who is Turkish, wants nothing more than for the Moon and Star team to win. Normally, the couple watch soccer together. But definitely not today, despite their five-year relationship.
"She doesn't want to watch with me, otherwise it'll be critical," says Jochen and laughs. Feride is a passionate Turkey supporter. "She takes 10,000 steps in front of the TV during a Turkey game," says Schreier.
Feride is therefore watching with her family today, Jochen with friends. As well as their soccer nerves, their relationship nerves are also on edge. Feride says with a twinkle in her eye: "This is an absolute state of emergency. I'm definitely for the Turks. I'd better watch with my family."
Ultimately, two homelands are playing against each other
The Austrian-born Turk doesn't have much time to digest a possible defeat. She flies off on vacation on Wednesday. Schreier jokes: "You might be on the same plane as the Turkish team." "I'm watching the Turkish quarter-final in Istanbul," Feride replies with a laugh. So the tension before the match is palpable in their relationship. But both of them ultimately agree on one thing: "No matter who wins - both teams are playing a great European Championship." And Feride concludes: "Actually, I can only win, after all, my two home countries are playing against each other."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.