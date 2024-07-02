Austria vs. Turkey: “We are watching separately”

Ultimately, two homelands are playing against each other

The Austrian-born Turk doesn't have much time to digest a possible defeat. She flies off on vacation on Wednesday. Schreier jokes: "You might be on the same plane as the Turkish team." "I'm watching the Turkish quarter-final in Istanbul," Feride replies with a laugh. So the tension before the match is palpable in their relationship. But both of them ultimately agree on one thing: "No matter who wins - both teams are playing a great European Championship." And Feride concludes: "Actually, I can only win, after all, my two home countries are playing against each other."