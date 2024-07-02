AMS notes
Crisis remains a foreign word for some companies
More unemployed, fewer vacancies - the stuttering economic engine is also leaving its mark on the Upper Austrian labor market. However, companies are suffering to varying degrees. For some companies, the crisis remains a foreign word.
Fronius let go of 350 employees in its solar division based in Sattledt, hundreds of employees had to leave the Mattighofen-based motorcycle manufacturer KTM, agricultural machinery specialist Pöttinger, based in Grieskirchen, will register 200 production employees with the employment service in July and August with a re-employment guarantee for a few weeks...
The stagnating overall economic development continues. Based on the latest forecasts from WIFO and IHS, we do not see any significant positive change in the industrial state of Upper Austria for 2024.
Iris Schmidt, Geschäftsführerin des AMS OÖ
All of these cuts are symptoms of a more difficult environment: inhibited consumer sentiment, increased costs and many investments that are being postponed are a huge challenge for domestic companies. A look at the figures confirms this: the number of jobseekers rose by 5,352 people from June 2023 to June 2024 - an increase of 21.2 percent.
"However, it is clear that companies have been affected to varying degrees by the economic conditions," says AMS Upper Austria boss Iris Schmidt. This is also evident in terms of the staffing situation: while some are pushing for internal short-time working, reducing vacations and overtime in order to retain as many employees as possible, others are thinking about adding to their workforce.
"The healthcare and education sectors are in high demand," says Schmidt. The number of vacancies is declining: last month, 22,635 jobs were still registered with the AMS Upper Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.