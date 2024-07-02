Wiener Neustadt must not become Reumannplatz

"Immense feeling of insecurity"

Now Schneeberger is also concerned about the "security situation at the station" and is calling for the "examination of measures that will lead to an improvement for commuters". He is also concerned about "youth groups who are up to mischief in the city center" and are spreading an "immense feeling of insecurity". Specifically, it's about cliques that congregate in certain places and often mob passers-by.