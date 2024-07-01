Trembling before the run-off election
There is panic in both the left-wing camp and in French President Emmanuel Macron's party after Marine Le Pen's right-wing Rassemblement National (RN) emerged as the strongest force in the first round of the early parliamentary elections. As reported, Macron's centrist government camp came a distant third with 20 percent. Now they want to prevent an absolute majority for the RN by all means - even if this means withdrawing their own, less promising candidates from constituencies.
Macron immediately called for a "broad, democratic and republican alliance" in light of the right-wing populists' election victory. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, a friend of Macron's party, has already announced the withdrawal of around 60 candidates. The motto now is: "No vote must go to the Rassemblement National." Because: "The extreme right is on the threshold of power."
"Serious and indisputable defeat" for Macron
Jean-Luc Mélenchon's left-wing populist party La France Insoumise (LFI) is also prepared to take such action. In constituencies where the RN came first and LFI came third, the party will no longer run in the second round of elections next Sunday. "We will not allow the RN to win anywhere," emphasized party leader Mélenchon on Sunday evening. At the same time, the 72-year-old described the outcome of the first round as a "heavy and indisputable defeat" for Macron.
It remains to be seen whether a bulwark can still be erected against Le Pen's party and its allies. During the election campaign, Macron had warned against both the extreme right and the extreme left - including Mélenchon's party. He is now reliant on the help of the Socialists to ensure that his liberal party retains a government majority.
RN leader already sees himself as the new prime minister
RN party leader Jordan Bardella already sees himself as the future "Prime Minister of all French people" if his party wins an absolute majority. He will be "loyal to the constitution, but unyielding", he announced. The second round will be "one of the most important election rounds in the history" of the Fifth Republic, which was founded in 1958, said the 28-year-old.
