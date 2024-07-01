"Serious and indisputable defeat" for Macron

Jean-Luc Mélenchon's left-wing populist party La France Insoumise (LFI) is also prepared to take such action. In constituencies where the RN came first and LFI came third, the party will no longer run in the second round of elections next Sunday. "We will not allow the RN to win anywhere," emphasized party leader Mélenchon on Sunday evening. At the same time, the 72-year-old described the outcome of the first round as a "heavy and indisputable defeat" for Macron.