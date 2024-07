Two motorcycle accidents claimed the lives of emergency services

This is how the accident in Weinitzen came about: At around 3.45 p.m., a 19-year-old car driver from the Graz-Umgebung district overlooked an oncoming motorcyclist on the Langeggerweg municipal road in a left-hand bend, causing both vehicles to come into contact from the side. The 75-year-old motorcyclist crashed and suffered injuries of indeterminate severity to his left foot and left hand. The man was taken to Graz Regional Hospital by ambulance. The car driver was uninjured.