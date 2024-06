Car overturns in collision in Vienna

The 70-year-old was driving out of town behind two cars on Eßlinger Hauptstraße at around 3 p.m. when, according to the police, the car in front slowed down to turn left. However, the 70-year-old did not keep a safe distance and collided first with the two cars in front of him and then with a car in oncoming traffic. One car overturned and came to rest on its roof.