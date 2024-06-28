ÖFB team “won’t be dazzled” by 6:1!

That certainly won't happen to team boss Ralf Rangnick. His players are full of praise for the 66-year-old German. "The coach is simply a doer," said Grillitsch. "When he sets his mind to something or wants something, he gnaws at it until it's the way he wants it. We as a team are very happy to have him." According to Weimann, Rangnick is now also receiving more and more recognition from the outside. "He deserves it too," said the 32-year-old, who made his European Championship debut with a brief appearance in the final phase against the Netherlands.