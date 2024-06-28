Bitter custody dispute: father now gives up

600 kilometers distance

The 53-year-old is currently obliged by the Bregenz district court to look after his son every week from Thursday to Saturday, but he is not allowed to leave the province of Vorarlberg. Mr. P. is a businessman and lives in eastern Austria. The distance between Vienna and Bregenz is 600 kilometers. If he does not exercise his right of contact, the court has threatened him with a penalty of 500 euros each time. Not even a visit on Father's Day was approved by the court.