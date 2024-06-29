Red Cross gives tips for the heat weekend

What applies to senior citizens should also be borne in mind by everyone when they are out and about or working outdoors. "The most important thing is to follow the three basic rules. Firstly, never forget to wear headgear, secondly, drink enough (non-alcoholic) beverages and thirdly, don't lie in the blazing sun," says head physician Dr. Bernd Schreiner. This is the only way to prevent sunstroke, sunburn or dangerous dehydration.