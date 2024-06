Tough punishment for parents who do not conform

Up to 2500 euro fine

The state governor also has specific measures ready: mandatory teacher-parent meetings in the event of gross misconduct, bullying or violence, as well as a lack of willingness to integrate; refusal to talk to female teachers, for example, will not be tolerated; significant increase in penalties for sustained violations or neglect of parental cooperation. The range of penalties is to be increased from the current maximum of 440 to a maximum of 2500 euros.