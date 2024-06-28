A guarantor of safety for 30 years

Klagenfurt station square on April 29, 1994: The Chamber of Labor building is in flames, in front of it numerous emergency services who have to deal with emergencies. What sounds like a horror scenario was the birth of the Carinthian Civil Protection Association's Safety Days. Today, the safety days are still popular with young and old alike.

Close cooperation with the population

The Carinthian Civil Protection Association is not only responsible for organizing the Safety Days. "Our task is to inform the population about civil protection and everyday safety. This starts with children and ends with senior citizens," explains Civil Defence President Rudolf Schober, who has been in charge of the organization for 12 years now.