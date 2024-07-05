On the "day of the kiss"
Singles are looking for a partner between vineyards
It is already the 6th edition of a special kind of get-together: on July 6, the "Day of the Kiss", a singles excursion will once again take place in Kammersdorf (Hollabrunn district). Organizer Ilse Gritsch has once again put together a special programme - from chatting on the "Liebesbankerl" to tractor rides and a Heurigen evening.
As the saying goes: "Talking brings people together, drinking brings them together even more". So what could be more natural than for singles to meet and get to know each other on a wine tour? Ilse Gritsch is organizing a singles get-together in Kammersdorf (Hollabrunn district) for the sixth time.
Old and young take part in the get-to-know-you cellar hike
The target group is primarily "people in their prime. Because the very young are no longer quite so interested in the cellar lane flair, otherwise we also have a lot of young participants," smiles the winegrower.
"The participants are mixed in terms of both age and origin. The oldest participant was over 80 and came from Vienna. When he registered and I asked if he should be picked up from the train station, he replied: "What do you think, I'm even more mobile than you think . . ."
The program is also perfectly coordinated this year and the day - whether it's a coincidence or not - also promises the best conditions. It is the day of the kiss, July 6.
Cellar alleys offer romantic surroundings
The informal get-together starts at 3 pm at the church parking lot in Kammersdorf. And to ensure that the group - last year there were almost 70 people - is a diverse mix, the first step is to walk towards Moser-Kellertrift. The organizer knows from experience that the first groups will form there - thanks to the romantic cellar lanes - in the best surroundings.
Strolling through the historic cultural heritage together in God's great outdoors offers a relaxing atmosphere. Of course, the wine helps you to chat and get to know each other.
Veranstalterin Ilse Gritsch, Kammersdorf
After a welcome frizzante, the tour continues to the next cellar alley in the village by the water fountain. There, however, not only clear liquid is drunk around the press houses, but of course also already fermented grape juice.
There are also all sorts of stories about the region to accompany the top wines _ and there will also be some romantic verses. "By the time you reach Eitermoser, the next stop, the DAC will be on the tip of your tongue. There is also the best view from there - and many people are already getting closer to each other," says the organizer.
Before the end, there is a stop at the"Liebesbankerl"
You can try it out - if only because of the beautiful view from this place - at the penultimate stop at the "Liebesbankerl".
The return journey is by tractor - a very welcome change after the walk, and the evening ends with music. Of course, a hearty snack with lots of home cooking is called for here at the latest. And: sooner or later, you might even start swaying (together) . . .
More info:
There will also be shuttle rides to the express train to Hollabrunn. If you would like to take part, please contact www.kulturvernetzung.at/de/ilse-gritsch or call 0664/331 33 06.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.