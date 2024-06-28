Drama in Sicily
Boy (10) fell into 15 meter deep well – dead!
During a summer camp in Sicily, a ten-year-old schoolboy fell into a 15-meter-deep well. A 54-year-old educator finally tried to climb down to the boy, but was unable to reach the victim. The fire department could only rescue the child dead, the woman suffered shock and bruising.
The tragedy occurred on Thursday in Palazzolo Acreide. Little Vincenzo L. had wandered away from the group and climbed onto the cover of a fountain. Despite warnings from the supervisors, he jumped on the trapdoor, causing a latch on the door to break and the boy to fall into the depths in front of the supervisors and other children.
Teacher could not reach the boy
According to the TV station RAI News, the well was about half full of water. An educator then tried to get the boy out by climbing into the well. She stopped after stepping onto the first brick steps, as reported by "Corriere della Sera". She may have slipped or panicked. In the end, she too had to be pulled out of the well by the emergency services.
Vincento probably drowned
According to the emergency services after initial reconstructions of the circumstances, a rescue by the nursery school teacher was unlikely anyway. Vincento probably lost consciousness immediately after the fall and drowned in the well.
The parents, who were informed of the incident, waited for hours next to the well - in the hope that their son was still alive. But the divers from the fire department were only able to bring him to the surface dead.
The public prosecutor's office in Syracuse has launched an investigation into the tragedy. The scene of the accident has been cordoned off and the police investigation will continue over the next few days, according to the authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.