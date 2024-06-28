“He received more appreciation in Turkey”

Dream goal at the start of the European Championship

Müldür has been a hero in Turkey ever since his spectacular volley from the edge of the box in the European Championship opener against Georgia (3:1). He finished runner-up with Fenerbahce, and the former central defender is now a permanent fixture on the right side of defense in the national team. However, the 1:6 in the test against Austria in his home city of Vienna three months ago still hurts. "We know that they are strong," Müldür said of the Austrians. "But we are very ambitious. We want to get revenge for that game."