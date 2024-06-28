Basket for the ÖFB
“He received more appreciation in Turkey”
For Mert Müldür, the European Championship round of 16 in Leipzig on Tuesday (9pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) will be a "very special game". The Turkish international was born and raised in Vienna and learned to play soccer as a youngster at Rapid. Müldür opted for the Turkish rather than the ÖFB selection early on. "He was held in higher esteem in Turkey," says his advisor Max Hagmayr.
Müldür has not regretted his decision. After moving from Sassuolo to Fenerbahce Istanbul, the 25-year-old hit the ground running last season.
Dream goal at the start of the European Championship
Müldür has been a hero in Turkey ever since his spectacular volley from the edge of the box in the European Championship opener against Georgia (3:1). He finished runner-up with Fenerbahce, and the former central defender is now a permanent fixture on the right side of defense in the national team. However, the 1:6 in the test against Austria in his home city of Vienna three months ago still hurts. "We know that they are strong," Müldür said of the Austrians. "But we are very ambitious. We want to get revenge for that game."
Müldür has now played 26 international matches for Turkey. "He has developed very, very well in recent years," said ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel. The ÖFB had also made efforts to recruit the former Rapid talent. Schöttel recalled a meeting with Müldür and his advisor Max Hagmayr seven years ago in a coffee house in Vienna-Hietzing. "But then he said that he would rather play for Turkey. That is to be accepted."
Schöttel holds no grudges
Although Müldür grew up in Vienna, he played for all of Turkey's youth teams. "He was held in higher esteem in Turkey," said Hagmayr. From the president of the association downwards, high-ranking people kept getting in touch. The ÖFB team manager at the time, Franco Foda, did not give Müldür the chance he had hoped for; instead, he made his debut for the Turkish senior team in the fall of 2018. Schöttel holds no grudges about this: "He is continuing to develop, which is nice."
A broken ankle cost Müldür almost the entire 2022/23 season before his move to Fenerbahce. "The injury wasn't easy mentally either, but he coped well with it," explained Hagmayr, who transferred the defensive player from Rapid to Sassuolo in 2019 and knows him very well. Müldür had already developed excellently in the Italian Serie A. However, the transfer to Fenerbahce appears to have been the next important step in his career. Hagmayr: "He has done everything right."
Rumors of a move to France
Müldür is still under contract with the Turkish runners-up until 2027. Turkish media recently reported concrete interest from French first division club Olympique Lyon. "I think he feels very comfortable at Fenerbahce. He is highly valued there," emphasized Hagmayr. The same applies to the Turkish team. "He feels comfortable in the national team and is playing well. I hope it continues like this for him."
The home-grown talent, who joined the Hütteldorfer youth team at the age of six, made his Bundesliga debut at Rapid in 2018 at the age of 19. In addition to his sporting training, Müldür also completed an apprenticeship as an office clerk in Vienna. He will be playing in his second European Championship after 2021 in Germany, but the clash with the ÖFB team will also be his first knockout game at a final tournament. Müldür: "I'm looking forward to it, it will be very emotional."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
