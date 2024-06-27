Vorteilswelt
Formula 1 begins

Spielberg: “We no longer have this problem”

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 16:29

Formula 1 is in Spielberg! Thousands of fans are already besieging the camping sites around the Red Bull Ring, and the petrolheads strolled around the Austrian race track during the pit lane walk in what turned out to be the best weather. This year, it presented itself in a slightly different guise.

The rain showers quickly disappeared. Before it gets really hot on the Red Bull Ring on Friday during the first practice sessions and the sprint qualifying on the asphalt, the sun shone over the race track in the Mur Valley on Thursday. Ideal conditions for the thousands of fans who can't wait for the lights to turn green.

Media appointments were on the agenda for the F1 drivers on Thursday. After last year's hail of penalties, when a number of drivers drove over the track limits not only in the GP, the Red Bull Ring now has two "new" corners (9 and 10), where temporary gravel beds have been piled up. A welcome change from the perspective of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc. "We haven't driven on the track yet, but 'on paper' it looks good, so we shouldn't have these problems any more."

The fans are already simulating the first podium ceremonies. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The fans are already simulating the first podium ceremonies.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The cars can be admired up close. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The cars can be admired up close.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Thousands are already strolling around the race track. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Thousands are already strolling around the race track.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The Holiday Grand Prix always serves up the very best. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The Holiday Grand Prix always serves up the very best.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The fans are already in a celebratory mood. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The fans are already in a celebratory mood.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The merchandising stands are also a hive of activity. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The merchandising stands are also a hive of activity.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
It's getting rustic in the Styria Village. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
It's getting rustic in the Styria Village.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The fans are closely monitored. (Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
The fans are closely monitored.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)
Lewis Hamilton is already there. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Lewis Hamilton is already there.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"One of the most beautiful tracks, but..."
For world champion Max Verstappen, Spielberg is "one of the most beautiful tracks on the entire calendar." Although Max would like it to be a bit faster. "The track hasn't changed since we started racing here (2014). But it would be cool if we could drive the track the way it used to be." A (quiet) call for the return of the famous West Loop.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
