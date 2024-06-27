Spielberg: “We no longer have this problem”

Media appointments were on the agenda for the F1 drivers on Thursday. After last year's hail of penalties, when a number of drivers drove over the track limits not only in the GP, the Red Bull Ring now has two "new" corners (9 and 10), where temporary gravel beds have been piled up. A welcome change from the perspective of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc. "We haven't driven on the track yet, but 'on paper' it looks good, so we shouldn't have these problems any more."