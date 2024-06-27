Vorteilswelt
With Schwarzmüller

Commercial vehicle multinational acquires stake in Innviertel-based company

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 16:17

A bang in the world of commercial vehicles: the German Krone Group, most recently with an annual turnover of 3.2 billion euros, is acquiring a stake in special vehicle manufacturer Schwarzmüller. The Innviertel-based company has recently undergone some restructuring, and now a partner is being brought on board.

comment0 Kommentare

Staff reductions, management restructuring, the takeover of all shares by Beate Paletar - special vehicle manufacturer Schwarzmüller has recently undergone a number of changes. Now the next change is on the agenda. The Krone Group is joining the Innviertel-based company.

Beate Paletar and Bernard Krone, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Krone Group. (Bild: Krone Group)
Beate Paletar and Bernard Krone, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Krone Group.
(Bild: Krone Group)

"We see the industrial partnership as an opportunity to further professionalize our modern, traditional company together, to optimally counter regulatory obstacles and thus ensure a secure future with stable jobs," says Beate Paletar. The previous sole owner is looking forward to a "fruitful collaboration".

Zitat Icon

Our aim is to ensure that our customers always find the right transport solution. The addition of Schwarzmüller ensures that we can meet this requirement to an even greater extent.

Bernard Krone, Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender Krone-Gruppe

Schwarzmüller brings four production sites in Austria, Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic to the marriage, most recently generating 390 million euros in turnover and employing around 1950 people. The Krone Group achieved a turnover of 3.2 billion euros in 2022/23.

The ball is in the cartel authorities' court
It was not disclosed how many shares the commercial vehicle multinational will acquire in the company from Upper Austria. It is now up to the antitrust authorities to approve the deal.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
