Nehammer welcomes German deportation plans
The German government is planning to deport migrants who condone terrorist acts. This is a proposal from Austria, said Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). "This gives us a strong ally."
It is important that people who abuse the right to protection, violate criminal law and endanger, injure or even kill other people are actually deported, said Nehammer. The general public's interest in protection is higher than the subjective individual interest in protection of a criminal.
The Austrian Interior Minister has been calling for a year for deportations to Syria and Afghanistan to be possible again.
Deportations to Syria and Afghanistan
"The Austrian Interior Minister has been calling for a year for deportations to Syria and Afghanistan to be possible again." On Wednesday, the German Federal Cabinet approved a draft by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), according to which deportation is possible following the condoning of a single terrorist offense. This includes, for example, the creation of such content on social media, but also the marking of such posts by "liking" them.
"We are taking tough action against Islamist and anti-Semitic hate crime online," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). The background to the new law are hate postings on the internet, for example after the Hamas attack on Israel or after the fatal knife attack at an event critical of Islam in Mannheim. A police officer was killed by an Afghan at the end of May.
