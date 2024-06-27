A look at the tournament tree
Germans: “The Ösis have the easiest route to the final”
Who has the easiest route to the European Championship final? That's what the media, experts and soccer fans are asking themselves after the group stage when they look at the tournament tree. For the Germans, one thing is certain: our tournament branch is the easiest!
"Holland and the Ösis in particular now have the easiest route to the final," writes the German newspaper "Bild". Austria's national team will face Turkey in the round of 16 on Tuesday (9pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) in Leipzig. The winner of the clash between Romania and the Netherlands would await the ÖFB team in the quarter-finals.
Many tournament favorites on the other half
Should the ÖFB team advance to the semi-finals, they would play them on July 10 in Dortmund. Their opponents would be either England, Slovakia, Switzerland or Italy. Austria could face the tournament favorites Spain, Portugal, hosts Germany, France and Belgium in the final on July 14 in Berlin at the earliest.
Great respect
A lot of dreams for the future - but the German assessment that Austria has the easiest route to the final shows that our neighbors have every confidence in Ralf Rangnick's squad to pull off a major coup. The ÖFB team has earned this respect for itself with its magnificent performances at the EURO.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
