Five injured after joyride in his mother’s car

Trouble due to onlookers at the scene of the accident

According to the emergency services, there were also some rubberneckers at the scene. "Unfortunately, it's the same picture time and time again - unruly onlookers. Unfortunately, such people can only be addressed with a sharp tone," said the Eggendorf fire brigade. They call on people not to take photos of the people involved in the accident. "Do you want photos to be taken of you in such situations? We don't think so."