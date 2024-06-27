Youngest victim is 11!
Five injured after joyride in his mother’s car
A 16-year-old went for a joyride in his mother's car in Wiener Neustadt on Wednesday evening. The teenager lost control of the car and it overturned several times. He and the other four occupants were injured - some of them seriously. One girl in the back seat was only 11 years old!
Three girls in the back seat, aged eleven, twelve and 13, were thrown out of the car and seriously injured. The driver and his twelve-year-old passenger were also taken to hospital with injuries.
The seriously injured girls were transported by "Christophorus 3", "Christophorus 33" and an emergency ambulance to the Wiener Neustadt Regional Hospital and the Vienna-Donaustadt Hospital. The male occupants were treated at the hospital in the city.
Charges filed for 16-year-old driver
The cause of the accident was initially unknown. All occupants are from the city or district of Wiener Neustadt. The 16-year-old will be reported to the public prosecutor's office and the district administrative authority once the investigations have been completed, the police announced in a statement on Thursday.
The Eggendorf volunteer fire department was also involved in the accident. The Sollenau fire department also had to be called out. The operation ended at around 9.30 p.m. and the accident vehicle was safely parked.
Trouble due to onlookers at the scene of the accident
According to the emergency services, there were also some rubberneckers at the scene. "Unfortunately, it's the same picture time and time again - unruly onlookers. Unfortunately, such people can only be addressed with a sharp tone," said the Eggendorf fire brigade. They call on people not to take photos of the people involved in the accident. "Do you want photos to be taken of you in such situations? We don't think so."
