The Schneebergbahn
Relax on the highest mountain in Lower Austria
A pure mountain experience with panoramic views of the Viennese Alps: in 1897, the cog railroad steamed up Lower Austria's highest mountain, the Schneeberg, for the first time. Today, the modern tourist portal in Puchberg am Schneeberg serves as the starting point for the trips.
During the season, the Salamander train takes just 40 minutes daily to the Hochschneeberg mountain station at 1,800 meters above sea level. In the summer months, the nostalgic steam train - just like in the days of Emperor Franz Joseph - also sets off in comfort every second Sunday.
Once at the top, the unspoiled beauty of nature, the Kaiserin Elisabeth Kircherl, the marked hiking trails and, above all, the unique panoramic views of the surrounding mountains are a delight. The cooler mountain air pampers body and soul, especially in summer temperatures.
Tickets & information
Tickets are available in the Niederösterreich Bahnen webshop.
All further information about the Schneebergbahn is available at www.schneebergbahn.at on +43 (0) 2742 360 990-1000 and by e-mail at info@niederoesterreichbahnen.at.
Of course, excellent cuisine is not neglected on the Schneeberg, the cozy huts entice with regional delicacies - at the Baumgartner station, the famous Schneebergbuchteln are also waiting.
The Hochschneeberg mountain area, designed with nature in mind, invites you to linger and explore with its cozy rest areas, plenty of seating and the spacious adventure playground - great views are always guaranteed. The exciting history of the traditional Schneebergbahn can be experienced with the free Hearonymus audio guide.
2024 season
From April 27 to November 3, the Schneebergbahn runs daily for its guests between Puchberg station and Hochschneeberg mountain station. Afterwards, the Golden Autumn trips from 4 to 17 November offer the opportunity to get to know Lower Austria's highest mountain in a unique autumn atmosphere. The nostalgic steam train runs every second Sunday from June 2 to September 22. The Advent trips from 6 to 8 December and the Christmas trips on 24 December take guests to the Hengsthütte in an atmospheric setting.
Tip: Alpine Sunrise
Ride up the highest mountain in Lower Austria before dawn and enjoy the breathtaking sunrise - nature and tranquillity at 1,800 meters above sea level with a unique view of the Vienna Basin and the Pannonian Plain.
Afterwards, take the Salamander train or walk downhill to Baumgartner station, where a hearty mountain breakfast rounds off the experience. The offer can be booked every Friday from July 5 to August 30, 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.