Relax on the highest mountain in Lower Austria

2024 season

From April 27 to November 3, the Schneebergbahn runs daily for its guests between Puchberg station and Hochschneeberg mountain station. Afterwards, the Golden Autumn trips from 4 to 17 November offer the opportunity to get to know Lower Austria's highest mountain in a unique autumn atmosphere. The nostalgic steam train runs every second Sunday from June 2 to September 22. The Advent trips from 6 to 8 December and the Christmas trips on 24 December take guests to the Hengsthütte in an atmospheric setting.