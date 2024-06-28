Night of the Family
Family tickets for an adventure trip through Linz
On July 12, kids and adults can skip the bedtime snack and instead visit a wide variety of cultural venues, museums and events in Linz from 6 p.m. to midnight. Ten families will even get their admission tickets for free! Simply play along here.
One night, 13 highlights, one ticket - the Night of the Family is that simple! Start your adventure trip through Linz and experience as many program points as possible in six hours. It's best to equip yourself with a flashlight for the guided tours through the city, the zoo or St. Mary's Cathedral!
Here you have the best overview of the individual program points and here is an overview of all participating stations:
- Ars Electronica Center
- Lentos Art Museum
- Linz Palace Museum
- Theater Maestro
- St. Mary's Cathedral Linz
- Grottenbahn Linz
- Linz Zoo - Linz Zoo
- StadtLux city tour
- LT1 private television
- Linzer Märchencafé/Gasthaus Alte Welt
- Kronen Zeitung Upper Austria
- LASK
- Brucknerhaus
We at the "OÖ-Krone" have also come up with something special for all curious kids and their parents: Puzzle your way through our editorial newspaper jungle and solve the big quiz together with our reading fox Theo! There will also be a meeting with editors who will tell you exciting things about their everyday work. As a souvenir, you can take home a snapshot in the photo corner with your own "Krone" front page.
10 families can look forward to admission packages
To make staying up late even more fun, we are giving away ten family tickets (2 adults and children). Simply enter the age of the children in the form below, fill in the details and you will be entered into the prize draw. You can take part until Tuesday, July 9, 9 am.
And to all those who weren't lucky: The admission wristbands (12/18€) will be available from July 1 at the participating institutions and at the Tourist Information on Linz's main square. And, of course, on the day of the event itself at the box offices of the participating establishments. From 5 p.m. until closing time, the ribbons are valid as a LINZ AG LINIEN ticket up to the core zone border (incl. Pöstlingbergbahn).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.