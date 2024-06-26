Iceland: Volcanic eruptions could last for decades

"Nature is never regular"

The research team concludes that the current series of eruptions could be the beginning of a long episode. But they cannot predict how long the series will actually last. "Nature is never regular," said co-author Ilya Bindeman, volcanologist and professor of earth sciences at the University of Oregon in the USA. "We don't know how long or how often it will continue over the next ten or even hundred years. A pattern will emerge, but nature always has exceptions and irregularities."