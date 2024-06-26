324 museums guard the history of our province

The year 1893 is significant because it stands for a time when the production of seed oil in Styria - especially in the Raab Valley with its many mills - began to become more professional. However, it was not until the 1970s that kernel oil began its epicurean triumph beyond the borders of Styria. "Today, kernel oil is known to many international gourmets, but for a long time it was actually a very regional phenomenon in Eastern and Southern Styria," says Strohmaier.