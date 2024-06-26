Start not until mid-July
After rockslide: ferry operation delayed
The B33 and the Danube cycle path near Aggsbach-Dorf in the Wachau are still closed following a devastating landslide at the beginning of June. The state announced a ferry service at the beginning of the summer vacation. It is now certain that the ferry will not be running until then.
The summer vacation starts in a few days. The planned ferry service at Aggsbach-Dorf in the district of Melk, which is supposed to circumnavigate the closed area, was actually due to start by then. However, the operation has now been delayed for safety reasons. This is because the planned solution of a landing stage at the slipway is too close to the rockfall. Too high a risk for cyclists.
Delay of three weeks
"The safety of cyclists has absolute priority. We have to subordinate everything to this. If someone gets hurt here because we proceeded carelessly, then that would be a real disaster for the businesses," says Bernhard Schröder, Managing Director of Destination Danube. An existing landing stage would now be adapted for the ferry service. The ferry is scheduled to depart around July 22 - three weeks after the originally planned start.
Second interim solution: bus transfer
Until then, there will be a free bus transfer from the bus stop in Aggsbach-Dorf, Donauterrasse to Geyersberg, according to Donau Niederösterreich Tourismus. This is already scheduled to start this Friday. The route to Geyersberg will be covered daily from 9 am to 6 pm by a minibus with a bike trailer. In addition, the DDSG Blue Danube will travel to the village of Aggsbach-Dorf once a day in both directions - also from Friday.
To support the businesses on the south bank of the Wachau, a landing page has been set up which is updated daily. Information on regional excursion destinations, restaurants, accommodation, transport connections and current events can be found here: www.wachau.at/suedufer
