Why homeless people become victims of violence

Questions upon questions - but one thing is certain: violence against women and men living on the streets is on the rise. Last year, a 17-year-old was arrested in Vienna for murdering two homeless people, and in Kapfenberg, the case of three boys who almost tortured a woman without shelter to death for "fun" caused horror. "They even took a lighter in their hands to cause more serious injuries when they hit her," says the Graz court expert and psychiatrist Manfred Walzl, who was present at the trial in Leoben.