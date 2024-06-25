Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In the Mühlviertel

Another lifeguard had to take a beating

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 16:30

A danger bonus for lifeguards does not seem to be exaggerated - because once again there was a brutal "beating" in an Upper Austrian outdoor pool, this time in Bad Leonfelden. A Syrian man (25) is said to have attacked and injured a lifeguard (22) after a dispute about the pool rules.

comment0 Kommentare

On Monday evening, four men with a migrant background are said to have jumped into the water from the edge of the pool in Bad Leonfelden several times without permission. When the lifeguard (22) intervened and pointed out the non-compliance with the pool rules, a violent fight is said to have broken out.

Hit against the neck with his hand
Finally, at around 6.30 p.m., a Syrian man (25) allegedly hit the attendant with the flat of his hand against his neck. He was slightly injured and went to hospital on his own. The police quickly apprehended the Syrian and took him to the local police station for questioning. The suspect did not confess and further investigations are underway.

Not the first incident
As recently as mid-May, a 14-year-old had beaten the lifeguard at the outdoor pool in Perg until he was ready for hospitalization. On June 19 in Laakirchen, a swimmer also went completely crazy. A harmless argument had developed into a brawl in which the rioter broke a man's nose. When the pool attendant tried to calm the situation down, the perpetrator also attacked him.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf