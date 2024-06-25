In Bischofshofen
Victim (21) was chased before brutal attack
The shock in Bischofshofen runs deep: the seriously injured 21-year-old Kosovar is now conscious again and on the road to recovery after a brutal attack and artificial deep sleep. The police investigation is in full swing. Images from the surveillance cameras at the station are being analyzed.
There was a big shock in Bischofshofen on Monday night. A group of young migrants confronted, attacked and robbed a trio at the local train station. A 21-year-old Kosovar was so badly injured in the head by punches and kicks that he had to be put into artificial deep sleep. According to information from Salzburg University Hospital, the man has already awoken from his coma, is responsive and on the road to recovery.
There is currently no information on the perpetrators or motives. The Salzburg police are withholding this for "tactical investigative reasons". According to "Krone" information, however, it is unlikely to have been a spontaneous attack, but the later victims are said to have been literally hunted down by the perpetrators. However, the police have neither confirmed nor denied this.
Video surveillance at the ÖBB train station is likely to play a central role in the investigation. "The video recording from Bischofshofen station was requested by the police and sent on Monday," says Robert Mosser from ÖBB in response to an inquiry from "Krone". Arrests are therefore probably only a matter of time. A security summit between ÖBB, the city and the state is to take place as soon as possible.
