"Krone" raffles off CDs
Songs for a future worth living
The new album, which was recently presented in Purkersdorf, combines the works of the "Top 13" of the singer-songwriter competition. The "Krone" is giving away 20 CDs.
Profound lines and encouraging words - talents from Lower Austria took a musical look into the future and showed their skills at last year's singer-songwriter competition. Gold went to the sibling duo "Rosie & Stoffi" from Perchtoldsdorf in the district of Mödling with their hit "Hey, the future is calling here". The single was released back in April.
The brand new album "Mein Lied für eine lebenswerte Zukunft" (My song for a future worth living) not only features the winning song, but also the other twelve songs by the finalists. The diverse visions - between concern and criticism on the one hand and optimism and positive images of the future on the other - were presented last week in the Vienna Woods town of Purkersdorf.
Motto of the next competition
The title of the new competition was also revealed straight away: "My song for love". "The music scene in Lower Austria is outstanding and extremely creative, the songwriters can rightly be proud of their contributions, their presence and their work on stage," says Martin Lammerhuber from the Lower Austrian cultural region proudly.
Curious about the songs from last year's competition? Write us an e-mail and win one of 20 CDs!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
