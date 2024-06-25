Rankweil looks forward to a cycling festival of superlatives

The "Käferle Cup" for the youngest riders kicks off at 13:45. After the races of the "Home Town Heros", the women will go on the hunt for their titles from 4.45 pm. One of the hottest favorites for the champion's jersey: Kathrin Schweinberger. The 27-year-old Tyrolean from the German World Tour team Ceratizit has already shone this season with her victory in the UCI 1.1 race "Dwars doors de Westhoek" in Belgium.