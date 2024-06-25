“Times when the customer is king are over”

As Dobcak explains, it takes a lot of effort for companies to get employees. This also means improving working conditions and supporting and valuing employees. If you have unpleasant guests, you have to say stop: "The guest buys the service and not the person. I expect clear support from business owners towards their employees if a guest is being a jerk. Then the business owner or restaurant manager should have the conversation. If things don't work out, then you simply have to say goodbye to the guest. It's harder to find employees than guests these days."



"Youth has been deprived of perspective"

The shortage of skilled workers in itself is a "sad and interesting mixture" at the same time, explains Dobcak. There has been a fundamental change in the perception of work itself. "I understand that young people say that the general conditions are such that you can never afford to own property. So why should I work 100 hours a week? I'm reducing my demands and enjoying it now." Young people's prospects have been taken away and that is the responsibility of the politicians of the last ten years, said Dobcak, visibly angry. In the past, you could achieve something if you worked hard, but today the chances are very slim. We need to counteract this.