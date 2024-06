“Everything feasible with the neighbor – that’s how it looks!”

Austria's Vice-Chancellor and Sports Minister Werner Kogler will not miss the ÖFB team's third European Championship group match against the Netherlands in Berlin's Olympic Stadium. In the run-up to the match, he talks to krone.at reporter Dominik Marek about the European Championship euphoria that has also gripped him, Austria's chances in the tournament, which nation has impressed him the most so far, Ralf Rangnick and the Austrian fans ("Everything is possible with the neighbor - that's how it looks!").