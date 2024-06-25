Pride Month: “There are only two genders!”

"There didn't used to be so many homosexuals!"

You might get this impression from the increased attention this topic is receiving, but appearances are deceptive. After all, people of different sexual orientations have existed at all times and in every society. According to various studies, the number of homosexuals varies between 5 and 15 percent depending on the country - around 10 percent is generally assumed - but this is not a new phenomenon. Rather, it is very similar to all other topics that used to be a big taboo, but are now fortunately increasingly losing this status: Just because a topic is hushed up doesn't mean it doesn't exist. It is merely repressed, just as the people it affects are repressed and excluded from society. After all, sexuality and gender are not something you choose like an item of clothing. So it is not possible to influence which gender you love from the outside. The idea that people are increasingly "becoming homosexual", for example, because people are talking about different types of sexuality in public nowadays is completely unfounded scientifically. What can be influenced by society, however, is how people deal with it, i.e. whether and how they feel about it. As we know, homosexuality was commonplace in ancient times, whereas in the Middle Ages it was taboo and stigmatized. And even today, there are still many countries where homosexuals cannot come out because they would otherwise face draconian punishments. This is one of the reasons why Pride Month is justified: It should show that people from this spectrum are still criminalized in parts of the world and have to deal with discrimination, hatred and hate speech, even though no one has to be ashamed of not being heterosexual. The goal should be to promote the visibility and acceptance of diversity so that queer people no longer have to hide in the shadows anywhere.