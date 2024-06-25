River still too dirty
Despite the fecal alarm! “I really want to swim”
The current water quality in Paris is giving para-triathlete Florian Brungraber a stomach ache - but he still wants to get into the Seine at the Paralympics at the end of August. "You have to put everything aside, I want to complete a triathlon," says the Upper Austrian.
"Without a technical defect, it simply can't be bent," says Florian Brungraber, who once again had to admit defeat to Dutchman Jetze Plat at the top-class para-triathlon in Swansea (Wales) - but the Lasberger can live very well with second place, it was a perfect dress rehearsal for the Paralympics in Paris.
Water quality a disaster
"I have a really good feeling," says Brungraber, who reads the current headlines about the water in Paris with a big bellyache. Because five weeks before the Games, the water quality of the Seine is still a disaster. Recently, persistent rainfall has led to an increased concentration of faeces.
"Mustn't think about it"
"It's kind of hard to believe, without words. I don't understand why the competitions aren't held somewhere else." It is difficult to judge what to make of the promises that the values will improve and that President Emmanuel Macron will also enter the water as a "guinea pig". "There's certainly a lot of show and politics behind it - but when they say that we can swim, I try to ignore everything else. You can't think about whether the values really fit, I really want to swim and complete a triathlon! That's what I train for all the time."
