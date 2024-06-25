Despite the fecal alarm! “I really want to swim”

"Mustn't think about it"

"It's kind of hard to believe, without words. I don't understand why the competitions aren't held somewhere else." It is difficult to judge what to make of the promises that the values will improve and that President Emmanuel Macron will also enter the water as a "guinea pig". "There's certainly a lot of show and politics behind it - but when they say that we can swim, I try to ignore everything else. You can't think about whether the values really fit, I really want to swim and complete a triathlon! That's what I train for all the time."