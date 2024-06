30-year-old injured in forestry accident in Wies

At seven o'clock on Monday morning, the three men (23, 30 and 52 years old) had set off for forestry work in the district of Wiel (Deutschlandsberg district). They were supposed to cut down some trees for a timber company. At around 11.30 a.m., the 23-year-old cut down a spruce about 30 meters high - he had made sure that nobody was in the danger zone.