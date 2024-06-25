Vorteilswelt
For Formula 1 return

Alpine test! Can Schumacher win the duel?

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 05:57

Mick Schumacher will compete against Australian Jack Doohan at the Alpine test in Le Castellet on Wednesday. It will probably be about a cockpit for next season. Perhaps the last chance for the German to return to the premier class. A friend of the family could help. But there is still a danger lurking in the background.

comment0 Kommentare

Everything is set for the internal showdown at Alpine in the picturesque village of Le Castellet. The protagonists: Australian Jack Doohan and Mick Schumacher, famously the son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher. During the test at the Circuit Paul Ricard, the two racing drivers are to fight for the seat in the cockpit that is still open for next year, as reported by "Motorsport-Magazin.com".

This is probably the German's last chance to return to the premier class. After working for Haas for two years, his adventure came to an unfortunate end. Since then, Schumacher has been trying to recommend himself for a second chance.

Success with Briatore?
Then he benefited from a family relationship. Alpine brought Flavio Briatore on board as an advisor. The former team boss worked successfully with Michael Schumacher at Benetton in 1994 and 1995. Two world championship titles included. If his son Mick does well in the test, Briatore will help ensure that he gets a seat in the cockpit.

Flavio Briatore (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Flavio Briatore
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

But it won't be a walk in the park for the 25-year-old. Although Esteban Ocon is leaving the racing team after the current season, there is still a question mark over Pierre Gasly's future. Alpine would like to extend his contract, but the Frenchman is said to be flirting with a move to newcomer Audi. So there could be two places up for grabs in the end.

Or will it be Sainz after all?
Schumacher's biggest rival at the moment is Doohan. He too is the son of a motorsport legend. Mick Doohan made a name for himself as a professional motorcycle racer. His son has already made a name for himself as a reserve driver and is said to be a serious candidate for a permanent position in the premier class.

Carlos Sainz (Bild: Getty Images/CLIVE ROSE)
Carlos Sainz
(Bild: Getty Images/CLIVE ROSE)

And then there is another big name hovering over Schumacher like a sword of Damocles. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will have to look for a new racing team next year after the Italians secured the services of Lewis Hamilton. Sainz is said to have already received an offer from Alpine that is ready to be signed. However, the Spaniard is also highly rated by Sauber and Williams. Nevertheless, Alpine is likely to have a good chance and thus provide Schumacher with an additional well-known competitor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

David Hofer
David Hofer
