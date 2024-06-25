Alpine test! Can Schumacher win the duel?

And then there is another big name hovering over Schumacher like a sword of Damocles. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will have to look for a new racing team next year after the Italians secured the services of Lewis Hamilton. Sainz is said to have already received an offer from Alpine that is ready to be signed. However, the Spaniard is also highly rated by Sauber and Williams. Nevertheless, Alpine is likely to have a good chance and thus provide Schumacher with an additional well-known competitor.