We are almost certain to reach the round of 16!

Rangnick's team plays to win

Ralf Rangnick let it be known in the run-up to the game that the Austrian team is not aiming for one point, but three. In this case, Austria would even be group winners if the French do not win against Poland. "We would prefer to finish first, but I don't think that's very likely. Our next choice would be second place. Anything that involves third place is too complicated for me. I looked at it once, but then stopped at some point," Rangnick said.