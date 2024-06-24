One thing is certain:
We are almost certain to reach the round of 16!
Now it's clear: Austria are as good as through to the round of 16 at the European Championship in Germany!
As neither Croatia (1:1 against Italy) nor Albania (0:1 against Spain) won in Group A on Monday evening, the ÖFB team can mentally prepare for the knockout round. With Croatia (two points, 3:6 goals), a third-placed team at the EURO already has a worse record than Austria.
And if Ralf Rangnick's team do not suffer a heavy defeat against the Netherlands on Tuesday, Hungary in third place in Group A (three points, 2:5 goals) will also have a worse record. With four of the six third-placed teams advancing to the round of 16, Austria (currently three points, 3:2 goals) would leave two teams behind them.
ÖFB can even afford a 0:4 defeat
The Netherlands would have to shoot Austria out of the stadium in Berlin with a five-goal difference for the ÖFB team to have a worse record than Hungary and still have to tremble. But for all Oranje's quality, it is hard to imagine Kevin Danso's defense being overrun to such an extent.
Even if the round of 16 is as good as fixed mathematically and even a defeat could be enough to advance, Austria will take to the pitch with their usual courage on Tuesday.
Rangnick's team plays to win
Ralf Rangnick let it be known in the run-up to the game that the Austrian team is not aiming for one point, but three. In this case, Austria would even be group winners if the French do not win against Poland. "We would prefer to finish first, but I don't think that's very likely. Our next choice would be second place. Anything that involves third place is too complicated for me. I looked at it once, but then stopped at some point," Rangnick said.
In a possible round of 16 match, seven players are facing suspension - Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Marko Arnautovic, Maximilian Wöber, Patrick Wimmer, Kevin Danso and Phillipp Mwene would all have to serve a yellow card against the Dutch.
"That's not good, but unfortunately that's the way it is. But first we have to make sure we qualify for the round of 16. There are a few who we absolutely need, but if you take that into account now, you're putting it off until one game later. I'm banking on the lads being clever enough not to pick up any stupid yellow cards," said Rangnick.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
