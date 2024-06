Lewandowski: “This won’t be my last game”

The Poles, who suffered their second defeat in Group D with a 3-1 loss to Austria on Friday, no longer have a chance of progressing regardless of the outcome of the France game. Lewandowski's injury is another reason for the early exit from the European Championships: the captain and by far Poland's most important player missed the first game against the Netherlands (1:2) due to a torn muscle fiber and was also unable to play from the start against Austria.