Time trial king Ganna at the start of the Tour of Austria

Last year's winner Jhonatan Narváez is missing

However, last year's winner Jhonatan Narváez is not in the Ineos squad. With Ganna, however, one of the big names in international cycling is coming to Austria. The 27-year-old Italian was world time trial champion in 2020 and 2021, Olympic team champion on the track in 2021 and is the world record holder in the individual pursuit.