These are the most popular wine taverns in the country

The Oberer Germuth family winery in Leutschach is at the top of the Styrian Buschenschänken for the third time, with 96 out of a possible 100 points. The Krispel winery in Straden took second place in the popularity ranking, while third place went to Tamara Kögl with her winery and Buschenschank in Ratsch an der Weinstraße.