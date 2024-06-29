Imagine Dragons: Salvation near the zero meridian

In the mediocre zero meridian

As has often been the case in music history, Imagine Dragons are now trying to conjure up minimalism again after a lavish concept double album. Without the bonus track with dancehall star J Balvin, "Loom" crosses the finish line in less than half an hour and cites everything that has made the band one of the biggest in the world over the last twelve years. What falls by the wayside are moments of excitement, the courage to change or the incentive to free oneself from the cocoon of the eternal repetition of content despite all the inner hardships. After the huge tour in North America, which lasted from the end of August until well into October, we can expect to see the band again in 2025. Reynolds will once again be preaching, including and dancing in confetti snow to heal the spirit. We wish the man a speedy recovery, then perhaps the music will also leave the mediocre zero meridian again.