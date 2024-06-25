Bargain: Apartments sold for 7000 euros

Court of Auditors delivers devastating verdict

In 2014, the Court of Audit also found the whole thing strange and took a closer look at the deal. The report the following year was devastating and also called the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) onto the scene. After many years of investigation, it came to the conclusion that the value of the properties would have been many times higher. There is talk of "courtesy appraisals" and "cover offers". The damages: around eleven million euros.