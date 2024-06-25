Directly in the center
Hospital saves on wards, PVZ doctors help out
Many towns and municipalities would like to see this dynamic in the healthcare sector: In response to reports of a lack of (statutory health insurance) doctors in the countryside and savings in the hospital sector, Mistelbach has now embarked on a project with nails and heads: a large primary care center is coming - including apartments and right in the middle of town!
Medical care in the Mistelbach region is taking a big step forward! We are not talking about the regional hospital, which is struggling with the burden of a shortage of doctors and the like as well as a decimated ENT department, but in the private sector with health insurance benefits: From 2026, a primary care center will be launched - specialist experts in occupational, physiotherapy and psychotherapy, social work, speech therapy and dietology are planned, as well as obstetrics and wound management.
Core team starts with 30 jobs - further expansion possible
The new building on the town square with around 600 square meters of surgery space will start with a core team of 30 people. "We would also like to offer the specialties of paediatrics and internal medicine. We see the greatest demand for these specialties. Ultrasound and endoscopy services should also be added," explain doctors Özdemir and Ahmad Salem.
Set-up will take place in a group practice before opening
In order to be able to start with an already running and functioning operation, the two doctors will start with a group practice - still at a different location - from 1 July and move there once the building on the main square has been completed. "The Avoris Group, which already has excellent experience in this area, is in charge of this project," says city manager Erich Stubenvoll.
Laboratory already up and running
A laboratory is also already up and running in the "start-up quarter". This is also urgently needed, as the ultra-modern laboratory department at Mistelbach Regional Hospital has reduced operations to a minimum since the coronavirus pandemic - and here only the check of the most necessary, prescribed basic values - including registration and waiting times.
Preparations are already underway in a group practice
The laboratory will be open daily from September. "We see offering blood tests with a wide range of analyses on all working days as a health insurance service without registration and long waiting times as a really low-threshold offer," explains Managing Director Georg Greiner of "Ihr-Labor".
This additional service is to be followed by others, according to the busy planning team. There will be enough space for expansion in the modern building - after some time, the aim is to increase the number of staff to 40 health experts, and there is certainly enough space reserved for this on the building site.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
