This year's balance sheet
Vienna police: How the 41st Danube Island Festival went
After Wanda provided an atmospheric end to the 41st Danube Island Festival on the Ö3 stage on Sunday, the Vienna Police have now published their summary of the weekend. As in the previous year, the police were again very satisfied this year.
"The 41st Danube Island Festival has come to an end and with it a successful and challenging operation for the Vienna police," said police spokeswoman Julia Schick on Monday.
600 officers on the island
Around 600 officers were on the island and ensured that the major event ran smoothly throughout the weekend.
At this year's Danube Island Festival, as in previous years, the uniformed forces deployed were supported by civilian police officers. According to the police, there were only a few criminal offenses over the three days of the event. "In total, two people were arrested for criminal offenses and one person for administrative offenses," said Schick.
In addition, various administrative offenses were reported, including violations of public decency.
Smooth inflow and outflow of visitors
The police were able to ensure a largely smooth inflow and outflow of visitors. "The aim of maintaining public peace, order and safety was successfully achieved," said a delighted Schick.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.