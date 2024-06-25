EM 2024 in the TICKER
LIVE from 9 pm: Denmark meets Serbia
30th match at the 17th European Football Championships: Denmark must face Serbia. We will be reporting live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
The showdown between Denmark and Serbia will take place today at the European Football Championships in Munich. The starting position is quite piquant: nobody is through in Group C yet, even if the English, who lead the table with four points, can plan on reaching the round of 16. The Danes are through with a win against Serbia and also have a good chance with a draw, while Serbia must win.
"It's about being on the ball a lot, like against England!"
The Serbs face the Scandinavians, who are still winless but confident. After the surprising and disappointing draw against Slovenia in the first group game, the Danes also drew 1-1 against the English stars. Their performance against the group favourites and runners-up in the European Championship gives them confidence.
Kasper Hjulmand warned above all of the physical strength of the Serbs led by Salzburg hero Strahinja Pavlovic. "There are areas in their game where they are really good, we have to limit them as much as possible. We have to minimize their crosses and set-pieces. It's about being on the ball a lot, like against England, so that we eliminate their biggest strengths," explained the team boss. "It's a 50-50 game."
In their 3-5-2 system, the Danes will rely in particular on their Manchester United duo, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Höjlund. Three years after Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland, the director is back in the squad - and how! He showed in both games that nothing works without him in the Danish offense. The young Höjlund, formerly of Sturm Graz, is becoming increasingly important in attack.
"Our only goal is to beat them!"
The Serbs also kept their chances of promotion alive with a late equalizer against another strong Slovenian side. A win will see them progress, probably as group runners-up. Team boss Dragan Stojkovic is likely to start captain Dusan Tadic again, as he did against Slovenia.
Denmark have "a good team, top players, regular players in the big leagues", said Stojkovic and was combative. "Our only goal is to beat them. It won't be easy, but we have the chance to decide our own fate. We have no options, we have our backs to the wall. If we want to progress, we have to win," explained the team boss.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
