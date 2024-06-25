LIVE from 9 pm: Denmark meets Serbia

Kasper Hjulmand warned above all of the physical strength of the Serbs led by Salzburg hero Strahinja Pavlovic. "There are areas in their game where they are really good, we have to limit them as much as possible. We have to minimize their crosses and set-pieces. It's about being on the ball a lot, like against England, so that we eliminate their biggest strengths," explained the team boss. "It's a 50-50 game."